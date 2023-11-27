-->


Defense Ministries Of Azerbaijan And Georgia Meet To Sign Military Cooperation Plan


11/27/2023 10:10:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 27, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the Minister of Defense of Georgia, Mr. Juansher Burchuladze held a bilateral meeting in Baku. Azernews reports

Colonel General Z. Hasanov welcomed the guests at the meeting with the participation of the delegations of both countries, and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The Defense Minister emphasized that the meetings of the heads of state play an important role in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia. He noted that the relations in the military field are developing as in other fields.

J. Burchuladze expressed his satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan and conveyed his congratulations to his colleague on the restoration of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He emphasized that mutual visits and such meetings are a clear example of the high level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.
Prospects for the development of military cooperation between the countries were discussed and a detailed exchange of views on increasing the intensity of joint exercises was held at the meeting. Support of the territorial integrity of the countries recognized at the international level was emphasized.

Then the sides discussed in detail issues of ensuring peace and security in the region, prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military-educational fields, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

At the end of the meeting, a plan of bilateral military cooperation between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Georgia for 2024 was signed.

