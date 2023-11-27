Starbucks employees across nation participate in largest work stoppage

(MENAFN) In a historic move, thousands of Starbucks employees across the nation are participating in the largest work stoppage in the company's five-decade history, as announced by the union representing the workers. Employees from hundreds of unionized stores are advocating for Starbucks to engage in labor negotiations that would establish essential conditions at their workplaces, including aspects such as pay, benefits, and staffing levels, as outlined by Starbucks Workers United.



Since 2021, the union has successfully organized over 360 stores, employing around 9,000 workers. However, despite these efforts, an agreement on a labor contract has yet to be reached for any of the unionized stores. The strike coincides with the company's "Red Cup Day," an annual promotion attracting numerous customers to Starbucks stores for a free holiday-themed reusable cup.



The walkout is not confined to a single day, as workers at stores in 30 cities, including prominent locations like New York and Philadelphia, initiated the strike a day earlier on Wednesday and plan to continue through Thursday, according to the union. The employees' demands stem from the desire for fair labor contracts that address staffing decisions tied to promotional events like "Red Cup Day." Moe Mills, a Starbucks employee in St. Louis, emphasized the company's refusal to negotiate with the union on crucial matters related to increased sales during such promotional periods. This massive work stoppage underscores the growing push for workers' rights and fair labor practices within the Starbucks corporation.

