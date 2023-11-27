National Musician & Photographer Presents Unique Project About Gobustan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijani flutist and composer Agharahim Guliyev has presented
a unique project in partnership with a well-known photographer and
musician, Maya Bagirova.
The project dedicated to Gobustan is the combination of a photo
frame and musical sound effects to recreate an intuitive abstract
sensation and sense of time, a description of the era and objects
reflected in petroglyphs, Azernews reports.
Considering the interest of Europeans in contemporary art and
abstraction in art in general, this project was intended both to
present Azerbaijani contemporary art and to maximize the interest
of the viewer in objects of the Azerbaijani heritage.
The whole difficulty of this project was to combine not only
music and footage but also to evoke the feeling that a person
experiences while in Gobustan - emotions, energy, mystery, in a
sense, fear, and at the same time euphoria.
Gobustan State Historical-Artistic Reserve is a destination that
should be at the top of any history buff's list.
The area has been inhabited for thousands of years and boasts
over 600,000 distinct paintings, ranging from 20,000 years old to
as recent as 5,000 years ago. In 2007, Gobustan was declared a
UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site.
Among the 6,000 drawings found in Gobustan are petroglyphs -
stone and iron-age figures depicting hunting scenes, ceremonies,
and rituals.
The famous explorer Thor Heyerdahl investigated the Gobustan
petroglyphs and concluded that the oldest known images of a pirogue
boat are found there.
He also made a sensational hypothesis about a connection between
Norwegians and Azerbaijanis, suggesting that the ancestors of
Scandinavians migrated from Azerbaijan.
Most of the rock engravings in Gobustan depict primitive men,
animals, battle scenes, and other cultural practices.
In addition to the petroglyphs, visitors can see the musical
gemstone known as Gaval Dash, which produces a tambourine-like
sound when struck in various places.
Many Azerbaijani musicians have used Gaval Dash to create
wonderful music pieces.
The musical stone and the Yallı chain dance were also featured
in the interval act of the semi-final of the Eurovision Song
Contest 2012 held in Baku.
There is also a stone slab with a Latin inscription from the
first century, left behind by the 12th Roman legion of Emperor
Domitian, indicating their stay in the area.
Gobustan has been granted national status since 2006.
The reserve's main goal is to safeguard the ancient rock
carvings and burial mounds found in the area.
Every year, this awe-inspiring open-air museum attracts
thousands of visitors from all over the world.
MENAFN27112023000195011045ID1107489824
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.