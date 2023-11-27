Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Strengthening Ties Between Ngos

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) FUZULI, Azerbaijan, November 27. Work is
underway to build up ties between non-governmental organizations
(NGOs) of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Chairman of the Board of the
National Association of Non-Governmental Non-Profit Organizations
of Uzbekistan Kamoliddin Ishankhojaev told Trend .
He spoke on the sidelines of the Forum of Cooperation between
Azerbaijani and Uzbek non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in
Azerbaijan's Fuzuli.
"Work is underway, firstly, to build up ties between our NGOs to
solve social problems that face our countries, that is, our
peoples. And in this regard, it should be noted that there are many
problems of social nature, the solution of which should be
entrusted not only to state bodies, but also to public
organizations. Thus, it is necessary to involve public
organizations to solve the problems facing our states," he
said.
Speaking about future plans, Ishankhojaev noted that attention
is paid to the development of cooperation between NGOs of
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as bilateral relations.
"We also have plans to strengthen cooperation between NGOs
dealing with gender equality and women's rights, problems related
to unemployment, as well as other aspects, actually working in both
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. In addition, I would like to note that
environmental, health and women's rights issues are priorities for
Uzbekistan. To address them, we carry out various activities,
including cooperation with our foreign partners," he added.
The Forum of Cooperation of Azerbaijani-Uzbek non-governmental
organizations (NGOs) is being held at secondary school No.1 named
after Mirzo Ulugbek in Fuzuli. More than 100 representatives of
NGOs of both countries are taking part in the forum.
