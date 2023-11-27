Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Strengthening Ties Between Ngos

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) FUZULI, Azerbaijan, November 27. Work is underway to build up ties between non-governmental organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Chairman of the Board of the National Association of Non-Governmental Non-Profit Organizations of Uzbekistan Kamoliddin Ishankhojaev told Trend .

He spoke on the sidelines of the Forum of Cooperation between Azerbaijani and Uzbek non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli.

"Work is underway, firstly, to build up ties between our NGOs to solve social problems that face our countries, that is, our peoples. And in this regard, it should be noted that there are many problems of social nature, the solution of which should be entrusted not only to state bodies, but also to public organizations. Thus, it is necessary to involve public organizations to solve the problems facing our states," he said.

Speaking about future plans, Ishankhojaev noted that attention is paid to the development of cooperation between NGOs of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as bilateral relations.

"We also have plans to strengthen cooperation between NGOs dealing with gender equality and women's rights, problems related to unemployment, as well as other aspects, actually working in both Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. In addition, I would like to note that environmental, health and women's rights issues are priorities for Uzbekistan. To address them, we carry out various activities, including cooperation with our foreign partners," he added.

The Forum of Cooperation of Azerbaijani-Uzbek non-governmental organizations (NGOs) is being held at secondary school No.1 named after Mirzo Ulugbek in Fuzuli. More than 100 representatives of NGOs of both countries are taking part in the forum.

