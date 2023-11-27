'Doesn't Matter Whether You're Elon Musk Or...,' UK PM Rishi Sunak Condemns Antisemitism Remark

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Condemning the antisemitism remark made by billionaire Elon Musk, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, \"It doesn't matter whether you're Elon Musk or you're someone on the street who's shouting abuse at someone who happens to be walking past you, that's wrong in all its forms\".In an interview with Bloomberg News, Sunak subtly slammed Musk's remark, unlike US President Joe Biden who accused the tech entrepreneur of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on his X social media platform, the UK PM told in the interview, \"I don't tend to get in the business of scrutinizing what every single person says who I've interacted with. Of course I abhor antisemitism\".\"Antisemitism in all its forms is completely and utterly wrong,\" Sunak added month, the Tesla CEO was severely embroiled in a controversy for backing antisemitism opinions on the X platform. Elon Musk greed with a post on X that falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user who referenced the \"Great Replacement\" conspiracy theory was speaking \"the actual truth.\"'Only wish the best for humanity...' says Elon Musk on anti-semitism controversyThe US White House condemned what it called an \"abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate\" that \"runs against our core values as Americans.\"Major US companies including Walt Disney, Warner Bros Discovery, and NBCUniversal parent Comcast paused their advertisements on his social media site Joins Apple, IBM in Pulling Ads from Elon Musk's X Over Antisemitism ControversyThe \"Great Replacement\" conspiracy theory holds that Jewish people and leftists are engineering the ethnic and cultural replacement of white populations with non-white immigrants that will lead to a \"white genocide.\"Antisemitism and Islamophobia have risen in the United States and worldwide, including during the now seven-week-old war between Israel and Hamas the outbreak of war, antisemitic incidents in the US rose by nearly 400% from the year-earlier period, according to the Anti-Defamation League, a nonprofit organization that fights antisemitism war's impact on US: FBI says Jews, Muslims getting threatsMusk has said X should be a platform for people to post diverse viewpoints, but the company will limit the distribution of certain posts that may violate its policies, calling the approach \"freedom of speech, not reach.\"Interestingly, Musk will meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday along with Israelis whose relatives have been held by Hamas in Gaza.X Corp's ad revenue to be donated to Israeli hospitals, Red Cross in Gaza: MuskMusk's visit coincides with a four-day truce in an Israeli war with Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza during which 40 of the 240 hostages Israel says have been held by Hamas have returned to Israel Musk to meet Israeli President amid accusations of anti-Jewish hatredMusk would also meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today.

MENAFN27112023007365015876ID1107489034