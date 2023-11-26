Blockade By Polish Carriers At Shehyni Checkpoint To Last Around The Clock Starting Tomorrow

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish carriers continue blocking truck traffic at four checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. Starting tomorrow, the blockade in front of the Shehyni checkpoint will last around the clock.



Andriy Demchenko, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, announced this during the United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

“Unfortunately, the blocking of traffic continues. These are four directions - Yahodyn–Dorohusk, Krakivets-Korczowa, Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne, and from [November] 23, the direction of the Shehyni - Medyka checkpoint was added. It should be understood that these are the four directions where trucks weighing more than 7.5 tonnes could cross the border, because other checkpoints on the border with Poland can accept border trucks weighing up to 7.5 tonnes. That is, the part of Polish carriers blocking truck traffic clearly understood that if they take such actions in these directions, in fact, such traffic for cargo [vehicles] will be blocked as much as possible. As of this morning, according to Polish border guards, there were about 3,500 trucks waiting in the territory of Poland to enter Ukraine in these four directions, most of them in front of the Shehyni checkpoint and in front of the Rava-Ruska checkpoint,” Demchenko said.

He also added that in front of the Shehyni checkpoint, the protesters have been blocking truck traffic since November 23 and until today during the daytime (from 9:00 to 20:00 Polish time), but the blocking will last around the clock starting tomorrow.

As reported, since November 6, the movement of freight transport on the Ukrainian-Polish border has been hampered at the Krakivets-Korczowa, Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne, and Yahodyn-Dorogusk checkpoints.