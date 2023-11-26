Austria Pledges Further EUR 3.8M For Grain From Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Austria will provide another EUR 3.8 million for the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Austria announced this on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“Austria reiterates that food must never be weaponized and pledges further 3.8m euros for the Grain From Ukraine initiative to contribute to global food security,” the post says.

Switzerland to contribute over EUR 3M tofrom Ukraine initiative

The MFA of Austria also said it commemorates the victims of the Holodomor, the man-made famine that killed millions of Ukrainians 90 years ago.

As Ukrinform reported, a year ago, Austria announced its support for the Grain from Ukraine initiative and contributed EUR 3.8 million for the supply of Ukrainian grain to those in need in Ethiopia and Sudan.