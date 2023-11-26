Yemen Houthi Militia Expels OHCHR Official From Sanaa

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Yemeni Minister of Information Moamar Al-Eryani said Sunday Houthi militia had expelled Deputy Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Sanaa Safir Al-Din Sayed from the country.

In a statement to KUNA, the minister said that the move came in the context of Houthi militia's restrictions on UN agencies in Yemen.

He added Houthi militia has been banning the OHCHR's Representative Renaud Detalle, who was appointed in 2020, from entering the OHCHR office in Sanaa, just as it did with the former representative Al-Obaid Ahmad.

The minister noted that the militia had kidnapped three UN employees, including two since November 2021 and one since August 2023, not to mention three former and current US embassy staffers.

He condemned Houthi's actions as having been the result of the failure of the international community, mainly the UN and its agencies, to shoulder their duties to address them. (end)

