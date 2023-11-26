Israeli army steals corpses, detains patients in Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Saturday, health care personnel and wounded civilians at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital stated that the Israeli military, amid its blockade of the medical complex, attacked medical personnel, detained patients, and robbed dead bodies.



“The Israeli army raided the hospital’s buildings, destroyed medical equipment and cut off electricity,” Moataz Harara, a doctor at Al-Shifa, reported to a Turkish news outlet. “After the army withdrew, it blew up the electricity generators.”



“There are 40 patients in the emergency room who need to be evacuated to hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip since they require urgent medical care,” he further mentioned.



Mustafa Sukeik, another physician at the hospital, informed the news agency that “the army besieged Al-Shifa and restricted movement. We were cut off from communications and struggled to obtain food.”



“The army inspected the complex’s buildings and asked me to move the patients from the respirology unit to another location in the facility,” he also said.



Ibrahim Zakaria, a wounded Palestinian man, stated to the news outlet: “I need urgent medical follow-up; the Israeli army besieged us inside the hospital for several days.”



“I demand to be evacuated immediately from the hospital and have my health condition monitored,” he continued.



He added “my wife and children were besieged with me, and communications was cut off; I need to know the fate of my parents and sisters.”

