DXB F&B Awards: From Most Instagrammable Cafe To Best Brunch, These Are Some Of The Best Dining Experiences In Dubai

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 1:26 PM

Last updated: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 1:29 PM

Celebrating the remarkable accomplishments in the food and beverage realm, which solidifies the emirate's status as the culinary capital of the world, Khaleej Times wknd. magazine launched the inaugural edition of DXB F&B Awards, in association with Reckitt - Dettol Pro Solutions and Truckers on November 24 at The Address Skyview.

More than just an awards ceremony, the DXB F&B Awards stands as the paramount celebration of the UAE's vibrant culinary scene, acknowledging restaurants across a diverse range of categories categories.

Melda Ates, Global Business Solutions Marketing Lead, Reckitt, on how hygiene defines F&B excellence Welcome address by Khaleej Times Editor-In-Chief Michael Jabri-Pickett Panel Discussion on 'Local Flavors, Global Appeal: The Art of Menu Localisation' with moderator Ketaki Shah, Head of Marketing - Citymax Hotels & Foodmark (right), Landmark Group and guest panellists Ryan Varga-Clark, Owner - VC Food Solutions, Louay Ghandour, Managing Director, Cravia Inc., Andres Gonzalez, Founder, HospitalityLab Panel discussion on 'The Dark Kitchen Revolution: Challenges and Opportunities' with moderator Ziad Zein, Commercial & Growth Director for Restaurants & Editions, Deliveroo UAE (right) and guest panellists Nadim Majdalani, CEO, Eathos, Peter Schatzberg, General Partner, Shatranj Capital Partners, and George Kunnappally, Managing Director, Nando's UAE Live performance by Abdullah Mohammad Al Shamsi, who goes by the stage name @notsohuman, setting the mood for the evening LIST OF WINNERS Best breakfast: The Hamptons Cafe in Dubai Best Newly Launched Restaurant: Onda by Pierchic Best steakhouse: Hunter and Barrel Best brunch: Zuma Best vegan restaurant: Seva Table Best Middle Eastern restaurant: Bait Maryam Best fusion restaurant: Masti Dubai Most Instagrammable Cafe: Forever Rose Cafe Best kids-friendly restaurant: Masha and the Bear Restaurant Best business lunch: Hutong Dubai Most innovative cafe: Sokos Cafe Fastest growing hospitality company: VTR Hospitality Best Pan-Indian Restaurant: Pincode Longest serving bakery: Mister Baker Best Indian Fine Dining: The Crossing Excellence in Dining Environment, Powered by Dettol: Tresind Best Milkshake: Baskin Robbins