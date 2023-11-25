Azerbaijan And UNECE Discuss Dev't Of Cooperation In ICT And Transport Sectors

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan and
the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) discussed
the development of cooperation in Information and communication
technologies (ICT) and transportation, said Azerbaijan's Minister
at the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"We met with Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission
for Europe (UNECE) Tatiana Molcean, who is on a visit to our
country within the SPECA week (UN Special Program for the Economies
of Central Asia). We discussed the development of cooperation
between UNECE and Azerbaijan in ICT and transport spheres, also
exchanged ideas on measures to be implemented to increase human
resources potential in these areas," he said.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At
present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize
the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved
through regional cooperation.
Baku was hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN25112023000187011040ID1107483334
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.