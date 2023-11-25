Azerbaijan And UNECE Discuss Dev't Of Cooperation In ICT And Transport Sectors

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) discussed the development of cooperation in Information and communication technologies (ICT) and transportation, said Azerbaijan's Minister at the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"We met with Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Tatiana Molcean, who is on a visit to our country within the SPECA week (UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia). We discussed the development of cooperation between UNECE and Azerbaijan in ICT and transport spheres, also exchanged ideas on measures to be implemented to increase human resources potential in these areas," he said.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

Baku was hosting the SPECA from November 20 to 24, 2023.



