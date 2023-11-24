Canada To Purchase 11,000 Rifles, Machine Guns For Ukraine's Army

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada will procure a batch of firearms and ammunition worth almost $50 million to be donated to Ukraine.

This was announced in the Office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ukrinform reports.

Canada will transfer additional firearms and ammunition to Ukraine for a total amount of almost CAD 60 million. They will be purchased from the manufacturer Colt Canada, whose production capacities are located in the province of Ontario, according to Trudeau.

It is noted that the new package of defense assistance will include almost 11,000 assault rifles and machine guns, as well as over 9 million cartridges for them.

The Office added that the funds for the purchase of these weapons will be allocated from the #500 million defense aid budget for Ukraine approved in June.

Since the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion, Canada has already provided defense aid to Ukraine worth almost $2 billion.