Azerbaijani PM Meets With Executive Secretary Of UN Economic Commission For Europe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. On November 24,
Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with
the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission
for Europe (UNECE) Tatyana Molchan, Trend reports citing The Cabinet of Ministers
of Azerbaijan.
The importance of the UN Special Program for the Economies of
Central Asia (SPECA) Week held in Baku was emphasized, and the
participation of the UNECE Executive Secretary in the summit,
organized for the first time during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of
SPECA and dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the program, was
highly appreciated at the meeting.
It was noted that Azerbaijan cooperates widely with SPECA member
countries in various fields, both on a bilateral basis and within
the framework of the program. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan
plays the role of a trade and transit hub between East and West for
the SPECA countries, and the integration of the existing
infrastructure of the region will contribute to the development of
the economies of the countries of the region and increase the
potential of international transport corridors passing through
their territory, and projects such as the Baku International
Maritime Trade the port and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will play
an important role in this cooperation. Considering that the
Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (Middle Corridor) passes through
the geographical region covered by SPECA, the joint efforts of the
participating countries to improve the efficiency of this corridor
have been highly appreciated. In this regard, the importance of
adopting the Road Map for the digitalization of multimodal
information exchange along the Middle Corridor was noted at the
Summit.
Information was presented on the work done towards the
development of road transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan in
recent years. It was noted that the liberation of Azerbaijani
territories from occupation created new opportunities for the
development and diversification of regional transport and logistics
routes. Attention was drawn to Azerbaijan's work in the field of
green transformation, the development of renewable energy sources,
and the fight against climate change. In the context of SPECA, it
was emphasized that the fight against climate change and green
development should always remain on the agenda as priority issues.
It was noted that important work has been done in this direction in
Azerbaijan, and the country has begun implementing projects related
to the production of solar and wind energy together with foreign
investors. It was especially emphasized that this approach is also
applied during restoration work carried out in territories
liberated from occupation. It was noted that Azerbaijan, together
with other partners, began construction of a“green” energy bridge
to Europe.
Regarding environmental issues, Ali Asadov said that it is
unacceptable to carry out activities that could have a
transboundary impact, in particular in the mining industry in
border areas. The importance of the“Convention on Environmental
Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context” – the Espoo
Convention in terms of preventing such activities was
emphasized.
