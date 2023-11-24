National Grid Announces Alisha Collins As Director, Community Impact & Engagement In New England

(MENAFN- 3BL) WALTHAM, Mass. /3BL/ - National Grid is pleased to announce that Alisha Collins has joined the company as its first Director of Community Impact & Engagement in New England . Collins will lead and expand National Grid's newly relaunched 'Grid for Good' program, a companywide corporate responsibility and social impact initiative supporting communities throughout Massachusetts.

“Alisha Collins has a demonstrated track record of creating meaningful and impactful corporate initiatives that promote positive change in the community,” said Melissa Lavinson, Head of Corporate Affairs for National Grid New England .“We are excited to welcome Alisha to National Grid and look forward to growing the Grid for Good program under her leadership.”

Through Grid for Good, Collins will manage strategy and execution of charitable giving and volunteerism efforts across departments that align with three responsibility and impact pillars -- (1) workforce development and STEM education, (2) economic opportunity and social justice, and (3) environmental stewardship and sustainability -- and have a focus on historically underrepresented and overburdened communities.

Collins brings with her extensive experience in corporate giving and development, having previously served as Vice President, Corporate Giving & Development at The Possible Zone. In this role, she successfully launched a corporate giving strategy, implemented a capital campaign, and collaborated with partners to secure funding for the program.

Before her time at The Possible Zone, Collins held the position of Director, Corporate & Community Engagement at The Greater Boston Food Bank. There, she demonstrated her leadership by building and leading a team responsible for corporate outreach, events, and community engagement. She also excelled in securing multi-year large donor investments, maximizing the organization's resources. Collins has a strong background in community relations, having served as Manager, Community Relations at both Reebok International and Blue Cross Blue Shield of MA. Her expertise in engaging with various stakeholders has been instrumental in driving successful community-focused initiatives.

Collins holds a bachelor's degree in communications from Stonehill College and a master's of science in marketing from Lasell University. She is actively involved in various advisory boards and committees, including the Women's Network Advisory Board at the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, the President's Advisory Council at Stonehill College, and the Board of Advisors with the West End House Boys & Girls Club. These positions reflect her commitment to making a positive impact in the community and supporting organizations that align with her values.

