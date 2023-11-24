Albertsons Companies' Shaw's Supermarkets And Star Market's Foundation Raised $1.5 Million For Boston Children's Hospital

(MENAFN- 3BL) Shaw's Supermarkets and Star Market have had a strong partnership with Boston Children's Hospital (BCH) since 2015. Albertsons Companies associates recently stopped by BCH to celebrate a year of giving and present the team with $1.5 million. Funds donated were raised through the Give a Smile campaign, grants from the Foundation and in-kind gifts.

On hand to celebrate were Robert Backus, Shaw's Division President, Ken Rinaldi, Vice President of Retail Operations, Eric Myers, VP Marketing and Merchandising, Hannah Graham, VP, Human Resources, Jim O'Leary, Senior Director of Sales Support, and Teresa Edington, External Communications & Community Relations Manager.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .