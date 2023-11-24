Author Priyanka Agarwal Mehta And JML School Host A Virtual Book-Reading Session For 1St And 2Nd Graders

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, Mumbai: JML School and Author Priyanka Agrawal Mehta, Founder & CEO of children's book publishing house Sam & Mi hosted a virtual book reading session on November 22nd, 2022, for 1st and 2nd graders, with a discerned goal to encourage a reading habit amongst children and cultivate empathetic qualities in them, for a brighter and fruitful tomorrow. With the State Government launching the 'Reading Movement' across government and private schools in Maharashtra, to inculcate the love and importance of reading, the virtual book session was in sync with the government's initiative to devote a special time for reading.



The hour-long collaborative virtual book reading session commenced with Priyanka\'s introduction to the students, followed by the reading of her book, \"How to Draw a Samara.\" which revolves around a little girl, Samara, who has to make a self-portrait for school but struggles to come up with things that make her different and her Mama recommends her researching to figure it out. The book with beautiful illustrations is an adventure to discover Samara's uniqueness and fosters skills like empathy. The session also included interactive activities among the author and students. The session concluded with the children engaging in illustrating their self-portrait inspired by the \"How to Draw a Samara\" book.



Priyanka Agrawal Mehta, the Founder & CEO of Sam & Mi, draws from her experiences as a writer, serial entrepreneur, and mother to shape the identity of this children\'s book publishing house. At Sam & Mi, she carefully curated stories that subtly highlight values such as compassion, problem-solving, and effective communication. Beyond instilling a love for reading, her vision is to nurture a generation of creative and empathetic thinkers. Noteworthy titles like \"Adventures of Samara and Alphabet,\" \"Things I Can\'t See,\" and \"The Panda Who Came to Read \'\' embody this purpose. Sam & Mi is committed to contributing to children\'s holistic development, fostering creativity, and encouraging meaningful conversations through the captivating world of literature.



Expressing gratitude for the wonderful opportunity, Priyanka Aggarwal, stated, \"I am truly delighted to have connected with the bright young minds at JML School during the virtual book-reading session. I extend my sincere thanks to the JML principal and teachers for this enriching experience. At Sam & Mi, we firmly believe that stories have the power to instill essential values and skills in children. Through \'How to Draw a Samara\' we hope to build confidence in the students, sow the seeds of introspection and spark their creativity.. Witnessing the children immerse themselves in the self-portrait activity was incredibly fulfilling; it reinforces our mission all the more to nurture a generation of empathetic and creative learners and to contribute to their holistic growth through the magic of reading and creative exploration.\"



JML School provides holistic education, nurturing socially responsible citizens. With a mission to cultivate innate curiosity and mould students into global citizens with awareness, empathy, and environmental sensitivity, the school emphasizes holistic development. The fun and interactive virtual reading session with Priyanka Agrawal Mehta, effectively reaffirmed the school\'s commitment to creating a cheerful environment conducive to the growth and development of young learners.



Talking about the engrossing session, Mrs. Neha Srivastva, Primary Coordinator at JML School said, \"We are thrilled to have collaborated with Priyanka Agarwal Mehta for this inspiring virtual book-reading session at JML School. At JML, our commitment lies in promoting the holistic growth of our students through a blend of academics and skill-building. We believe in providing a well-rounded education through various co-scholastic, creative, and social activities. The session with Priyanka perfectly aligns with our mission to provide diverse opportunities, instill values, encourage creativity, and promote a balanced approach to learning, ensuring our students become compassionate, socially responsible individuals.\"



The book reading session was a resounding success, evident in the curiosity-filled eyes and joyful expressions of the future leaders. It emphasized the crucial role of reading in nurturing young minds, encouraging creativity, compassion, and imagination.





