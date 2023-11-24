(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Sofitel Dubai Downtown Illuminates the Magic of Festive Season with Exquisite Joie de Noel Itinerary







Savour the essence of the festive season with the elegance of modern luxury and the 'Joie de Vivre' of living the French way!

22 November 2023, Dubai – The most wonderful time of the year has arrived, and Sofitel Dubai Downtown presents you with the itinerary of dreams - a place where the spirit and traditions of Christmas meet the enchanting Dubai skyline. Wrapped up in a tapestry of elegance and sophistication, this will be a season to remember. Sofitel Dubai Downtown invites you to embark on a journey of light, celebration, and the unmistakable charm of the festive period. Expect to see grand trees sparkling in the lobby, candles lighting the halls, luxury festive hampers including your favourite sweet treats and the scent of signature Christmas feasts filling the air.



A Parisian Tradition, The Candle Ritual Ceremony

Every evening, as the clock strikes 6, Sofitel Dubai Downtown will light up with the magical 'Candle Ritual.' Time stands still as the spirit of Paris is brought to life in the heart of Dubai. This enchanting tradition, dating back to Louis XIV, pays homage to the city of lights, basking the streets in the sparkling glow of candlelight. Join us in the lobby as the gentle flicker of candles illuminates the path to Christmas.

Don't miss this mesmerising ceremony that encapsulates the elegance, history, and allure of a bygone era right here in the heart of Dubai.



Festive Hampers - Paniers festifs

Starting December 8th, unwrap the magic of the season with the meticulously crafted festive hampers. Available in three sizes, each hamper is filled with a warming assortment of seasonal favourites with a promise to infuse your celebrations with the nostalgic taste of Joie de Nol. For your convenience, we kindly request a minimum of 24 hours advance booking to ensure your hamper is prepared to perfection.

Prices start from AED 75



Festive Afternoon Tea - Le Gouter Festif

Join us in La Patisserie for a reclusive afternoon tea encased in snow-dusted gingerbread. Prepare to embrace the seasonal spirit as Sofitel Dubai Downtown transforms its iconic La Patisserie into a life-size gingerbread house. From December 8th to December 31st, indulge in an exquisite selection of artisanal teas, seasonal savoury bites, and joyous holiday-inspired French sweets from 1 pm to 5 pm. The enchanting melodies of the house pianist and Christmas carols serenade the lobby for a truly ethereal festive afternoon.

AED 199 for two. AED 50 for children aged between 6 and 12.



Christmas Movie Night Under the Stars

Watch your favourite Christmas classics under the starry sky in the ambient Sofitel Outdoor Lounge. Picture yourself surrounded by the gentle glow of twinkling lights, the crisp Dubai winter air, and the warmth of a cosy blanket as you settle in for a cinematic experience like no other. This is more than just a movie night; it's a journey into the heart of the holiday season, where the magic of Christmas shines brightly. Join us under the stars and let the festivities begin. On 14th and 28th of December, from 7 pm to 10 pm at AED 75 per person (fully redeemable towards F&B).





Turkey Takeaway

This festive season, create cherished moments with your loved ones at home without the hassle of cooking! Order your takeaway turkey with a selection of delectable condiments from La Patisserie starting from December 8th.

Cooked to perfection, this exquisite turkey promises to be the centrepiece of your holiday feast at AED 699. For your convenience, we kindly request a 48-hour advance booking to ensure availability.



Christmas Eve Dinner Under the Stars - Diner de Noel sous les etoiles

Situated in the heart of the city skyline, indulge in a traditional Christmas Eve dinner with the scenic views of the Sofitel Pool and Burj Khalifa. A lavish buffet of festive delights such as Turkey with condiments, and Bche de Noel, set against awe-inspiring vistas of Downtown Dubai awaits. Enjoy the festive ambience with live entertainment from 7 pm to 10:30 pm.

Packages: AED 199 for soft packages, AED 299 with house drinks, AED 99 for children aged between 6 and 12.



Brunch de Noel - Christmas Day Brunch

Celebrate the joie de noel on December 25th by the stunning infinity pool for a joyous Christmas brunch. From 1 pm to 4 pm, make the most of the season's signatures with a lavish al fresco buffet featuring all your Christmas favourites, including Tapas, French Terrines and Turkey with condiments. Sing along to classic Christmas songs and dance the day away with live entertainment curated for your festive merriment.

Packages: AED 199 for soft packages, AED 299 with house drinks, AED 99 for children aged between 6 and 12.



Le Rveillon Diner de Gala – New Year's Eve Gala Dinner

Step into the allure of a Chic Parisian Street as Sofitel Dubai Downtown cordially invites you to the Champagne & Candle Gala Dinner on New Year's Eve. Set against the breathtaking Downtown Dubai skyline in full view of the renowned Burj Khalifa fireworks, this elegant soire mirrors the sophistication of a Parisian boulevard. Delight in the French-style buffet, live food stations featuring French Caviar, Live Oyster, Foie Gras, and performances as we bid farewell to the old year with style. Starting at 7 pm, guests can look forward to a memorable evening with gourmet food, free-flowing drinks, glamorous views and invigorating entertainment.

Packages starting at AED 1424 per person.



A Private Odyssey for a Magical New Year's Celebration with the Star Gaze dinner

Destined to impress, this is a New Year's Eve like no other - The celestial dining adventure for an intimate New Year's Eve dinner under a resplendent star-studded sky. Make the most of your private quarters, complete with your own personal butler, for a romantic journey of a lifetime. Savour a meticulously crafted three-course set menu featuring the finest seafood and succulent meats curated by the Chef. From 8 pm onwards, star gaze the night away and witness the spectacular fireworks show around the iconic Burj Khalifa.

AED 6999 for two.



Sofitel Dubai Downtown invites you to make this festive season truly Magnifique, filled with cherished moments, gastronomic delights, and the enchanting spirit of Joie de Nol.



Join us in creating treasured memories and a sense of wonder as we illuminate the season with radiance and revelry at Sofitel Dubai Downtown.



