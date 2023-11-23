U.S. Removes Any Speculation About Allegedly Having To Choose Between Ukraine, Israel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, the United States removed any speculation regarding the alleged choice it has to make between helping Ukraine or Israel and assured that it is fully committed to all obligations undertaken to support Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the press and information department of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Illarion Pavliuk, who spoke at a briefing on the outcome of the 17th Ramstein meeting.

"It is very important that yesterday our key U.S. partner, namely Defense Minister Lloyd Austin, actually removed any speculation that the U.S. allegedly has to choose between Israel and Ukraine. Twice a very clear statement was made that it cannot be about any choice as the USA stands by Israel but at the same time is fully committed to all its obligations to support Ukraine," Pavliuk noted.

He emphasized that non-public statements also showed not only support for Ukraine, but also a great understanding that this support is needed not only in Ukraine, but also in every country in the civilized world.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the 17th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group this week was attended by defense chiefs from over 50 countries.