Iraq wants to find solution to continue oil export to Turkey

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani expressed a willingness to find a solution to resume oil exports to Turkey.



A meeting in Baghdad between Sudani and Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar focused on strengthening energy relations, according to a statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister's Press Office.



Sudani addressed the issue of water sharing between Iraq and Turkey, emphasizing the importance of increased cooperation.



Referring to the "strategic project" known as the Development Road Project, Sudani expressed that the project would significantly contribute to the development of the economies of both countries.



Sudani acknowledged the consensus between Ankara and Baghdad on Gaza and appreciated Turkey's open and transparent stance against Israeli attacks on Gaza.



Bayraktar highlighted Turkey's willingness to enhance cooperation with Iraq in various fields, emphasizing Iraq's importance not only for Turkey but as a significant country, particularly in the energy sector, for all of Europe.



As part of his visit to Baghdad, Bayraktar conducted inter-delegation talks with Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani. The flow of oil from Iraq to the Ceyhan Port was halted on March 25 following the decision of the International Arbitration Court in Paris regarding oil exports between Turkey and Iraq.

