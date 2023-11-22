Khasawneh Stresses Independent Palestinian State As Key To Regional Peace

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bishr Al Khasawneh said that establishing an independent Palestinian state is the key to maintaining regional peace, stability and security.

In an interview with Al Arabiya News Channel, Khasawneh emphasised that violence will persist unless an independent Palestinian state is established on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He said that the absence of a political solution to the long-running Mideast conflict will only create more violence in the region.“The war on Gaza is a clear proof,” he said.

"Ironically, today marks the occasion of World Child Protection Day, when we lost 5,000 children over 40 days of assault that does not discriminate between children, women, elderly people and civilians," Khasawneh said.

The premier explained that the Arab states have expressed a collective stance on the war on Gaza in the resolution issued at the Arab League's extraordinary meeting.“The resolution condemned the targeting of civilians regardless of their nationality, race, religion or age.”

“But it seems that Israel has immunity [from prosecution] in violating the laws and rules of war, especially those related to protecting civilians, civil and health institutions.”

Khasawneh also said that escalation in the occupied West Bank and the settlers' attacks on Islamic and Christian holy sites is a“red line towards which Jordan has zero tolerance”.

He also reiterated that Jordan would react to any Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians as a“declaration of war” on Jordan and a breach of the Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty.



“If Israel forcefully displaces Palestinians or creates an environment that leads to their forced displacement, Jordan will consider it as a declaration of war and a material breach of the peace treaty.”

Khasawneh said that Israel has notified the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza to evacuate many times since the first week of the war on Gaza.“But we rejected that”.

He noted that the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army is investigating the attack on the field hospital in Gaza, adding that Jordan will act accordingly once the findings are out.“Targeting hospitals and medical personnel is a war crime.”

Khasawneh said that HRH Crown Prince Hussein has personally went to Egypt's Al Arish to supervise the assembly of Jordan's second field hospital in Gaza's Khan Yunus .

As for the economic repercussions of the war on Gaza, the Prime Minister said that Jordan has successfully passed the seventh IMF revision, reached an agreement on a new facility programme and maintained its credit rating while most of the region countries, including Israel, had their credit ranking demoted.



Responding to a question about the military vehicles moving to the Jordan Valley, Khasawneh said that Jordan is handling the situation in Gaza“as if it is on the Jordanian Israeli borders. It is normal that the Army will be at the borders for multiple considerations and stop any infiltration attempts that may put Jordanians at risk. Also to encounter any infiltration attempts from the other side of the borders.”

“The attempts of Israeli politicians to separate between the West Bank and Gaza and weakening the Palestinian authorities will not produce stability nor peace and will not be overlooked,” the prime minister underlined.



