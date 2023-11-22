Joanna Lumley Peter Egan & Jo Brand Join International Animal Rescue Call For COP28 To Give Wildlife A Seat At The Table

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

East Sussex, United Kingdom Nov 22, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

COP28: As We Hit A Critical Crossroads In Climate Change, Joanna Lumley, Peter Egan, and Jo Brand join forces with International Animal Rescue and call for COP28 to Give Wildlife A Seat At The Table International Animal Rescue's (IAR's) COP28 campaign, 'Give Wildlife A Seat At The Table', is being backed by a host of celebrities, including Joanna Lumley, Peter Egan and Jo Brand, who are supporting IAR to reach their tough target of getting 10,000 people to call on World Leaders to seriously consider the planet's wildlife and the biodiversity crisis during the COP28 discussions.

Gavin Bruce, Chief Executive of International Animal Rescue, explains why COP28 is so critical. " COP28 is more important than ever. We are now at a critical moment in global climate action. COP28 follows a year of record-breaking temperatures across the planet and extreme weather events. For too long, the inextricable link between nature and climate has been missed, underutilised and neglected. This needs to change. It's time for COP to 'Give Wildlife A Seat At The Table."

COP28 will be a milestone moment – COP28 will help keep alive the goal of limiting long-term global temperature rises to 1.5C. It's time to see how well we've been doing since the last big promise at COP21 in 2015.

International Animal Rescue's nature-based solutions are vital in restoring and protecting precious ecosystems, animal rescue, protection and conservation. Nature and the planet's precious biodiversity are critical for solving some of the planet's biggest societal and environmental challenges.

International Animal Rescue's vision is a world where humans and animals can thrive together in sustainable ecosystems. The many projects that fall under our IARconserves programme show that by working WITH nature, we can find sustainable, lasting solutions that positively impact people, animals and the environment.

IAR's holistic approach not only prevents biodiversity loss but also contributes significantly to reducing greenhouse gas emissions as part of the global climate solution.

This will help align the efforts on climate action, including measures that need to be implemented to bridge the gaps in progress – an action plan to use even less stuff that makes the Earth too hot. This will help us all do even better at protecting our planet!

How is International Animal Rescue trying to help?

International Animal Rescue's COP28 campaign, ' Give Wildlife A Seat At The Table' , calls on World Leaders to seriously consider our planet's wildlife and the biodiversity crisis during the COP28 discussions. IAR has set a target of 10,000 signatures on the petition.

COP28 is world leaders sitting around the table trying to make decisions that affect all of us... all the people, all the animals, all the forests, everything! Is it right that wildlife does not have a voice at this table?

How Can You Help?

Talk to friends, family and colleagues and ask them to support our petition