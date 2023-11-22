On National Day, Oman Celebrates Stronger Ties Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The embassy of Oman in Brasília brought together Brazilian and Arab authorities and guests to celebrate the country's 53rd National Day on Monday night (20) in the federal capital. In his speech at the event, Oman's ambassador, Talal Al-Rahbi (pictured above), highlighted the strengthening of his country's ties with Brazil and reaffirmed Oman's position in supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to freedom, dignity, and self-determination.

The National Day is officially November 18 and marks the beginning of the“Oman Renaissance.” Rahbi said the celebration, year after year, serves to reflect on the past, embrace the present, and inspire for the future. The secretary-general & CEO of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC), Tamer Mansour, participated in the event.

The ambassador received guests for Oman's National Day

Regarding Oman-Brazil relations, Rahbi said there was notable growth in the volume of investments, citing the Brazilian presence in Oman through the mining company Vale's plant in the port of Sohar and saying that the company is assessing the construction of a second facility. According to him, several investment projects between the two countries are also in the final stages and are expected to be announced soon.

The ambassador invited commercial ventures in key sectors, such as renewable energy and agriculture, to invest in his country.“With abundant opportunities for partnerships with private enterprises or collaboration with government bodies, Oman offers a promising landscape. Let's forge impactful alliances to drive these industries toward a prosperous future,” he said.

Mansour (left) represented the ABCC

The diplomat also spoke about Brazil's trade with Oman and told the event participants about the government's strategy – Vision Oman 2040 – which was devised to serve as a roadmap and key reference for state planning from 2021 to 2040. According to Rahbi, the pillars of the strategy are people and society, economy and development, governance and institutional performance, and sustainable environment. The country announced the goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and seeks a prominent global position in green hydrogen.

The ambassador spoke in defense of Palestine. He condemned the Israeli aggression on Gaza and said history has shown the impossibility of a military solution to the Palestine Question.“The only solution lies in ending the unlawful Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and establishing an independent state within the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on international law and the relevant United Nations resolutions, and the two-state solution as proposed by the Arab Peace Initiative,” he said.

