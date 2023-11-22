Widespread Welcome Of Gaza Truce International Praise For Qatar's Efforts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The positive reactions continued to pour in following the achievement of a humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip. International praise was extended to the efforts of the State of Qatar and its joint mediation with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which resulted in the humanitarian pause agreement.

Countries and organizations expressed their gratitude for Qatari diplomacy, which worked tirelessly with various partners to reach the humanitarian pause agreement. They expressed hope that the ceasefire would contribute to halting the escalation, preventing the targeting and forced displacement of Palestinians.

In this context, President Joe Biden of the United States welcomed the agreement reached on the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip. He expressed his gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for their decisive leadership and partnership that contributed to reaching this agreement.

The US President affirmed that today's agreement is a testament to persistent diplomacy and the determination of many parties to reach this agreement.

In turn, Russia welcomed the agreement that was reached, commending the efforts of the State of Qatar aimed at practical implementation and calling on the international community to halt the escalation.

"Moscow welcomes the four-day ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, something Russia has called for since the conflict escalated," Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also welcomed the success of the mediation in reaching an agreement on implementing a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of detainees between the parties. He affirmed the continuation of Egypt's efforts to reach final and sustainable solutions that achieve justice, enforce peace, and ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine praised the Qatari and Egyptian efforts in achieving the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. He renewed the call for a comprehensive halt to the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, the entry of humanitarian aid, and the implementation of a political solution based on international legitimacy that leads to ending the occupation and granting the Palestinian people their freedom, independence, and sovereignty.

France also welcomed the Qatari efforts that led to the agreement on the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna praised "Qatar's efforts in particular" in mediating the agreement, and commended the work of the United States. She expressed hope that this ceasefire would lead to a cessation of hostilities. Minister Colonna also expressed the hope that French citizens would be among the hostages released under the humanitarian pause agreement.

The French Foreign Minister emphasized that Israel should do everything in its power to protect Palestinian civilian populations, noting the significant number of civilian casualties.

Furthermore, the British Foreign Ministry announced that the agreement on the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip is an important step. It is expected to help address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and reassure the families of hostages.

Belgium also welcomed the agreement, as it will allow the entry of aid to the war-affected Strip for more than a month and a half. It will also release women and children, with the hope that further steps will be taken in compliance with international law.

Also, the Arab League welcomed the success of Qatari mediation and emphasized the need to work on building upon this ceasefire, considering it an opportunity to achieve a complete cessation of hostilities.

The Arab League expressed its hope that the ceasefire would lead to a comprehensive halt to gunfire in the Gaza Strip and the termination of Israeli aggression. It reiterated that the comprehensive political solution to the Palestinian issue based on a two-state vision remains the only way to break the cycle of recurring violence in the Middle East. The League emphasized that the severe Israeli aggression on Gaza does not represent a path to security but increases the likelihood of future violence.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also welcomed the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas through the mediation of Qatar and the support of Egypt and the United States.

A statement from the Secretary-General's spokesperson emphasized that the agreement is an important step in the right direction but stressed the need for further action. The UN pledged to mobilize all its resources to support the implementation of the agreement and maximize its positive impact on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In Brussels, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated that the Commission would make efforts to use the expected ceasefire to increase humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. She expressed gratitude to those who worked diligently to reach this agreement through diplomatic channels.

The Sultanate of Oman showed appreciation for the joint mediation carried out by the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt to achieve the pause, expressing its hope that it would lead to a permanent ceasefire and the resumption of real initiatives to achieve peace that is just and full.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also welcomed the announcement, expressing its hope that this step will contribute to facilitating the arrival of relief and humanitarian aid, urgently, intensively and safely and without any hindrance, especially to the most in-need groups of patients, children, the elderly and women.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the efforts made by the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America (USA) to achieve this pause, hoping that it will pave the way for ending the crisis and sparing the Palestinian people further suffering.

The UAE stressed the need to return to negotiations to achieve a two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. The UAE also noted that they will work to further increase all necessary efforts to support and assist efforts made to alleviate human suffering in Gaza.

The Kingdom of Jordan also praised the efforts made to reach a humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip, stressing the importance of this pause being a step that leads to a complete cessation of the war on the Gaza Strip, and that it contributes to stopping the escalation and targeting and forced displacement of Palestinians.

The Kingdom stressed the importance of ensuring that the agreement contributes to the arrival of adequate humanitarian aid to all areas of the Gaza Strip, meeting all needs of the residents, achieving stability and ensuring that the people of Gaza remain in their places of residence.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the continuous efforts of the State of Qatar, the USA and all the countries that contributed to reaching a humanitarian pause agreement in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of prisoners.

The Ministry expressed its hope that this would be followed by a just and complete political solution to the Palestinian issue through the establishment of the Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, which would ensure peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Middle East.

Lebanon also stressed the importance of this pause as a gateway to reaching a complete and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and the immediate and unconditional entry of humanitarian aid, especially food and medicine, in preparation for the return of forcibly displaced residents to their land.

On Wednesday, the State of Qatar announced the success of joint mediation efforts with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the USA between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which resulted in reaching an agreement for a humanitarian pause. The starting time of the pause will be announced within the next 24 hours and last for four days, subject to extension.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a statement on Wednesday, that the agreement includes the release of 50 civilian women and children hostages held in the Gaza Strip in the first stage, in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons, the number of those released will be increased in later stages of implementing the agreement.

The humanitarian pause will also allow the entry of a larger number of humanitarian convoys and relief aid, including fuel designated for humanitarian needs, according to the statement.

The State of Qatar affirmed its commitment to ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, stop the bloodshed and protect civilians. In this regard, the State of Qatar expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the USA in reaching this agreement.

