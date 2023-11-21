(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Renovaro BioSciences (NASDAQ: RENB) , an advanced, pre-clinical biotechnology firm in cell, gene and immunotherapy, recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with the advanced AI company GEDiCube International Ltd, rebranding as Renovaro AI.“The company has also announced the addition of three new members to its board of directors – Avram Miller, Leni Boeren and Ruud Hendriks. Leni Boeren brings a 40-year career in the financial sector, with banking roles at Paribas and Rabobank... Ruud Hendriks brings over 35 years of experience in asset management, having held senior roles at some of the most established financial institutions... Avram Miller is an American businessperson, corporate venture capitalist, scientist, and technologist who served as vice president of business development for Intel Corporation and co-founded Intel Capital, a division of Intel Corporation set up to manage corporate venture capital, global investment, mergers and acquisitions,” reads a recent article.“I look forward to supporting the company in unlocking the vast potential of the two companies. Together, we are committed to spearheading advancements in the battle against cancer and other diseases, harnessing cutting-edge AI technology and pioneering biotherapeutics,” Boeren is quoted as saying.

About Renovaro BioSciences Inc.

Renovaro has developed advanced cell, gene and immunotherapy platforms designed to renew the body's natural tumor-fighting capabilities against cancer and infectious diseases.

.

