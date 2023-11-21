(MENAFN- 3BL) The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

Exciting news! Our new program with CARE , Mastercard Strive Women, will be part of the new Women in the Sustainable Economy (WISE) initiative, led by The White House .

With a goal to reach 6 million entrepreneurs in Pakistan, Peru and Vietnam through campaigns, Strive Women will directly support over 300,000 entrepreneurs-the majority being women-to boost their economic potential.

Through Strive Women, we'll also work to help small businesses transition to eco-friendly practices and implement solutions for childcare support, while building an ecosystem to drive broader change.

We're proud to join this new effort to expand opportunities for women in a more sustainable economy.

