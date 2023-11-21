Zelensky: EU's Decision To Begin Accession Talks With Ukraine In Dec Will Be Motivating

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union in December this year will be motivating for Ukrainians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu and European Council President Charles Michel in Kyiv on Tuesday, November 21, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Zelensky noted that he had discussed with Michel Ukraine's progress in implementing the seven European integration recommendations. Zelensky said that Ukraine would do everything necessary to join the EU.

Zelensky meets with Michel

"Ukraine realizes that the path of any country to the EU is a path of merit, not gifts. Therefore, Ukraine is implementing its part of the work. We believe that the European Union will be ready to implement its part of the path to meet [Ukraine halfway]. And as promised, by the end of the year, in December, the result will be the desired political decision for Ukraine on the start of accession negotiations and the rapprochement of the process of full-fledged European integration," Zelensky said.

He added that the decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union in December of this year would be "motivating" and "mobilizing" for Ukrainians.

Zelensky said that ten years ago on Independence Square in Kyiv, "the whole of Europe saw how much the right to be in the European Union really means."

"When the Ukrainian flag will be on an equal footing with all the EU countries in Brussels, it will mean that Europe will never again lose itself under the blows of any aggressions," Zelensky said.

He also thanked partners for supporting Ukraine, including on its European integration path.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine