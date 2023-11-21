Russians Continue Attempts To Encircle Donetsk Region's Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The intensity of Russian attacks on the Donetsk region's Avdiivka has reduced, but the occupiers continue attempts to encircle the town.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces in the Tavria direction Oleksandr Shtupun during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the operational zone of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, the invaders continue attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Today [November 21, 2023 - Ed.], they have been unsuccessfully conducting assault actions to the south of Novobakhmutivka, and near Sievierne and Avdiivka,” Shtupun told.

In his words, Ukrainian forces repelled eight enemy attacks.

The number of Russian assault actions and air strikes has reduced, but the enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, namely by opening fire on medics and evacuation vehicles.

Photo: Flickr