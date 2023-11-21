Invaders Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Artillery, Kamikaze Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"The shelling of Nikopol district doesn't stop. Throughout the day, the enemy covered the area twice with artillery. They dropped the ammunition from an UAV and hit the district with three kamikaze drones," the post reads.

It is noted that the enemy hit Nikopol and the Marhanets community. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged. The region's head added that no one was injured.

In other communities of the region, the situation was calm.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian air force destroyed an enemy missile over Dnipropetrovsk region last night.

Photo: Facebook / Serhiy Lysak