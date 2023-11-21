Arab Parliament Chief To Submit Complaint To ICC On Israeli Crimes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- President of the Arab Parliament (AP) Adel Al-Asoumi said Tuesday that he would submit a complaint by the name of the Arabs to the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the Israeli occupation crimes committed in Palestine mainly in the Gaza Strip.

This came during a news conference held by Al-Asoumi to declare the AP plan to face crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against Palestinians in the Strip and Palestine, in the presence of Palestine's Permanent Representative at the Arab League Ambassador Mohammad Al-Aklouk.

Al-Asoumi indicated that the first step of the action plan is heading to the ICC Prosecutor to request an immediate investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Israeli occupation against Palestinian people in all the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem.

He said that the plan will ask the United Nations General Assembly to activate its Resolution No. 377 to convene under the name "union for peace" in order to stop the war as long as the Security Council fails to do so.

Additionally, he called for facilitating forming the legal committee approved by the Islamic-Arab joint summit to count all violations committed against Palestinian people.

Al-Asoumi affirmed that the AP stands with Egypt and Jordan to stop the desperate attempt aiming to displace Palestinians, stressing the parliament's support for the lawsuits submitted by Djibouti and the Comoros to ICC against Israel.

He went to say that the current events in the Gaza Strip are genocide, a war crime, and a crime against humanity committed against civilians - women, children, and the elderly - since the Israeli occupation forces blew up and destroyed schools and hospitals sheltering thousands of displaced people, as well as killed and displaced thousands of them.

He pointed out that the total massacres committed by the Israeli occupation exceeded 1,330, resulting in more than 13,000 martyrs, including over 5,500 children and 3,500 women.

This means that 75 percent of the martyrs were children and women, in addition to six thousand missing people, either under the rubble or their bodies are on streets and roads include more than four thousand children and women, he revealed.

Meanwhile, Al-Aklouk called on Arab and Muslim countries to take strong measures in order to halt this aggression, genocides, ethical cleansing and forced displacement.

He noted that the ICC prosecutor arrived at Rafah Border Crossing, but he could not get into Gaza, wondering what remains of the international law and humanitarian morals as we see children being killed in Palestine."

He warned that the Israeli plan on displacing 2.3 million Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt is still existing, praising Egypt and Jordan's positions rejecting the forced displacement of the Palestinian people.

Al-Aklouk underlined the necessity of providing urgent relief to the Palestinian people and punishing the Israeli occupation, indicating that all countries parties to the Rome Statute and even countries and organizations that are not members of the Charter can file criminal complaints. (end)

