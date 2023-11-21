Azerbaijan Vice President Calls For Immediate End To Gaza War

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 21 (Petra) -- First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva said on Tuesday her country supports an end to the war in the Gaza Strip under a UN General Assembly resolution passed last month.She added in a video message circulated by the Azerbaijani embassy in Amman that the rising tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict day after day is a matter of concern as it leads to a large-scale humanitarian tragedy and increases the suffering of women and children, which requires adherence to the international law during military operations.Aliyeva said Azerbaijan supports an immediate cessation of hostilities in line with the UN resolution and an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of the two-state solution.She also said that opening the Azerbaijan representative office in the city of Ramallah this year will boost relations between the two countries.Aliyeva pointed out that failure to resolve military conflicts is due to the selective application of international law, and that the double standards and blatant bias exacerbate the crisis.