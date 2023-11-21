EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Legacy VTC Partners with STAIDIUM U.S. to Deliver AI-Powered Live Volleyball Broadcasts

Legacy VTC Partners with STAIDIUM U.S. to deliver AI-Powered Live Volleyball Broadcasts St. Louis, USA, 21 November 2023 –

Legacy VTC (Volleyball Training Courts), the premier volleyball-only facility

in the Midwest, has partnered with

STAIDIUM U.S.

to deliver live volleyball broadcasts from its venue in St. Louis for the next three years. Legacy VTC will install STAIDIUM's self-developed and fully-automated cameras in the venue. These cameras leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to follow the action, capture and analyze video in real-time and add viewer-friendly graphic packages and statistical overlays - all without any manual oversight. The partnership opens a dual revenue stream for Legacy VTC. STAIDIUM has purchased the rights to the events taking place at each competitive court in the venue. In addition, Legacy VTC will share revenue generated from these STAIDIUM broadcasts.

"In order to stay premier as a facility, we knew we had to bring in that next level of technology – and that's exactly why we chose STAIDIUM," said Tony Stratman, Executive Director, Stratman Sports. "STAIDIUM helps keep us desirable with tournament directors because of the partnership, sponsorship, and advertising opportunities it creates. I compare it to watching something that's on primetime TV all being done without an entire production team or camera crew." Legacy VTC hosts over 14,000 games annually, as well as a wide range of volleyball programs including

youth training, adult leagues, and local, regional and national tournaments. The STAIDIUM broadcasts from Legacy VTC's St. Louis venue will be available to fans, coaches, and scouts on

STAIDIUM . "We're thrilled to partner with Legacy VTC and introduce a new partnership model for venue operators,"

said Dave Cochran,

Managing Director, STAIDIUM U.S. "This a true partnership where both STAIDIUM and Legacy VTC will benefit from delivering cost-effective and highly-produced broadcasts that cater to volleyball fans, coaches, and scouts around the world." Legacy VTC is owned and operated by Stratman Sports, High Performance-STL Volleyball Club, and ACE Volleyball & Performance Lab. To learn more about STAIDIUM, visit

.



About Stratman Sports

Stratman Sports

is owned and operated by Tony Stratman (managing partner of Legacy VTC). Stratman Sports is one of the largest volleyball organizers in the Midwest. It offers leagues, tournaments, clinics, and programs for juniors and adults through the Greater St. Louis Area.

About High Performance-STL

High Performance STL (HPSTL)

is the largest volleyball club in Missouri with more than 90 teams and 1000+ athletes. HPSTL is dedicated to the promotion of elite volleyball in Sr. Louis. Its mission is to provide exceptionally-dedicated coaches to train players to play at their highest level. HPSTL is led by club director Scott Mebruer, the recipient of the 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association Club Director of the Year Award. About ACE Volleyball & Performance Lab

ACE Volleyball & Performance Lab

is owned and operated by Scott Touzinsky, a 2008 Team USA Volleyball Olympic gold medalist. ACE Volleyball & Performance Lab provides private lessons and performance training to push athletes out of their comfort zone to make small changes that make a big impact on their game. About SPORTTOTAL AG/STAIDIUM INC

STAIDIUM U.S.

is a subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne (Germany). SPORTTOTAL AG is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with streaming platforms, in the high-margin international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through

sporttotal , with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with self-developed camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on

sporttotal . SPORTTOTAL AG's service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC RAVENOL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG operates with its Deutsche Telekom-powered Mediahouse "FORTY10" linear TV channels and just successfully broadcasted the FIFA World Cup for MagentaTV.



