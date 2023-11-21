Govt To Set Up Central Revenues Control Lab In Assam Soon

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 21 (KNN) The central government has decided to set up a Central Revenues Control Laboratory (CRCL) in Guwahati within a month's time, official sources told Bizz Buzz.

The CRCL will assist in field formations in the chemical analysis of samples of various trade commodities.

As per the report, the Guwahati lab, like other CRCLs, will be a subordinate office under the control of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue, Union Ministry of Finance.

This will be the fourteenth lab. The other labs are in Chennai, Kochi, Goa, Kandla, Kolkata, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Nhava Sheva, Tuticorin, Vizag, Vadodara, Ghazipur, and Neemuch.

While the first 11 are customs house labs, the last two are called Government Opium & Alkaloid Works (GOAW). Located at Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) and Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), the two are engaged in the processing of raw opium for export and manufacturing of opiate alkaloids.

The products manufactured at GOAWs are mainly used by the pharmaceutical industry of India for preparation of cough syrups, pain relievers, de-addiction drugs, and tablets for terminally-ill cancer and HIV patients.

The 13 laboratories analyse the samples sent to them by the revenue authorities of Customs, CGST, and Central Excise for the classification under customs tariff.

