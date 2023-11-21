Sappi's Cloquet Mill Effluent TSS Reduction Project Wins Platinum In The 2023 Titan Business Awards

(MENAFN- 3BL) BOSTON, November 21, 2023 /3BL/ - Sappi North America Inc ., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and pulp, has been named a Platinum Winner in the category of Business Development - Sustainability & Environment in the 2023 TITAN Business Awards for its“Cloquet Mill Effluent TSS Reduction” project.

The three-phase project, completed in 2022, was designed to find a new chemical treatment program to reduce the TSS (total suspended solids) and biological oxygen demand (BOD) substances in the Cloquet Mill's effluent, reducing the load being sent to the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) in Minnesota. The project achieved immediate and consistent reduction in TSS of 11,500 lbs. per day, a reduction in BOD of 1,800 lbs. per day, and a reduction in mercury to WLSSD from 37.9 ppt to 6.3 ppt.

“The Cloquet Mill's Effluent TSS Reduction Project has won multiple awards this year for its ability to address and manage critical wastewater discharge in the local area of Cloquet,” said Patti Groh, Director of Communications, Sappi North America.“This is a testament to the environmental benefits and positive impact that investing in sustainable innovations can have on our organizations and the communities.”

The program underwent several iterations between 2015 and 2022 to resolve its challenge of reducing the amount of chemicals necessary for pH control that would eventually enter local community's wastewater systems and ensure the project's long-term viability. The third and final iteration of this project yielded an immediate and consistent reduction in TSS and an overall resolution. The substantial reduction in TSS and subsequent decrease in BOD not only minimized wastewater substances but also reduced costs for the mill and achieved a significant reduction in the load sent to WLSSD. Furthermore, the substantial decrease in mercury sent to WLSSD allowed Sappi to maintain compliance and target its mercury effluent limit for a record 10 consecutive months.

In 2023, the Cloquet water savings project has won the American Forest & Paper Association's (AF&PA), SEAL Sustainability Awards and now the TITAN Business Awards. The TITAN Business Awards serves as a primary awards program that predominantly respects and appreciates unparalleled breakthroughs amongst entrepreneurs, business departments, companies and organizations, creative services, business technology solutions, products and services, alongside business websites both locally and internationally.

About Sappi North America, Inc.

Sappi North America, Inc., headquartered in Boston, is a market leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that customers demand worldwide. Our four diversified businesses – high-quality Graphic Papers, Dissolving Pulp, Packaging, and Specialty Papers deliver premium products and services with consistent quality and reliability. Our high-quality Coated Printing Papers are used for premium magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail and high-end print advertising. We are a leading manufacturer of Dissolving Pulp, which is used in a wide range of products, including textile fibers and household goods. We deliver sustainable Packaging and Specialty Papers for luxury packaging and folding carton applications with our single-ply packaging brands and for the food and label industries with our specialty papers. We are one of the world's leading suppliers of Casting and Release Papers with lines for the automotive, fashion and engineered films industries.

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries.

