Mayor Of Beaverton Makes Proclamation For International Paper

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Mayor of Beaverton, Oregon, declared November 14, 2023 as International Paper Day, in recognition of the company's many contributions to the community. Proclamations are ceremonial documents, signed by the Mayor and issued to businesses for special honors, on the recommendation of the Mayor.

For 125 years, International Paper has been the catalyst in the global economy as the world's leading producer of renewable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products essential to everyday life. IP transforms renewable resources into products people depend on every day including packaging solutions that protect and promote goods, enable worldwide commerce and help keep consumers safe. The company produces renewable basic materials such as pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products, and delivers circular solutions that enable recycling, reduce waste and build a better future for our planet.

IP strives to be a force for good and mobilizes people, products and resources to address critical needs in the communities where we live and work. Most of the company's donations and IP Foundation grants support projects and programs focused on our signature causes – education, hunger, health and wellness, and disaster relief.

International Paper opened in Beaverton in 1956, first as Western Kraft and became part of International Paper in 2002. IP has been a valued partner in the community with more than 300 employees working at four locations in Beaverton. Since 2017, International Paper's foundation has donated more than $300,000 to support a variety of local Beaverton organizations, including the Hoyt Arboretum's Youth Environmental Education program.

