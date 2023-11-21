Pakistan Eye To Purchase Urea Fertilizer From Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

The interest in Azerbaijani-made urea fertiliser is gradually increasing around the world, Azernews reports.

After Brazil, Turkiye, Moldovia, Bulgaria, and India, Pakistan is holding negotiations on purchasing urea fertiliser produced in Azerbaijan. Pakistani local media circulate the news that the country is facing a shortage of 200,000 metric tonnes of urea fertiliser due to the closure of local fertilizer-producing plants. Besides, the wheat sowing season increases the demand for urea fertiliser.

Pakistani local media read that for this purpose, the Ministry of Industries and Production holds negotiations with Azerbaijan, China, and Russia.​

It is worth noting that since the price of natural gas increased due to the Ukrainian war, many urea producers closed their plants. It is not profitable for them to manufacture the fertiliser. Russia, Canada, and China are the top three urea exporters in the world.

To recall, Azerbaijan commenced producing urea fertiliser in 2019. Sumgayit Carbomid Plant is the only producer in the country with a capacity of 650–660 thousand tonnes. About 70 percent of the production volume is intended for export.