Outstanding Carpet Designer Who Revives Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving

Latif Karimov's contributions to carpet art in Azerbaijan are
immeasurable. Thanks to his passion and creativity, the renowned
carpet designer elevated the craftsmanship and technical aspects of
carpet weaving.
Through his experimentation and innovation, he introduced new
dyeing techniques and colour combinations, enhancing the visual
appeal and durability of Azerbaijani carpets.
This year marks the 117th anniversary of the birth of the
outstanding carpet designer.
Born in the city of Shusha in 1906, Latif Karimov dedicated his
life to preserving and advancing the traditional carpet weaving
techniques of Azerbaijan.
Growing up in a family with a rich heritage in this craft, he
was exposed to the intricacies of carpet design and production from
an early age. His passion for carpets was natural, since his mother
was a carpet weaver.
Soon, he learned the traditional techniques and mastered the art
of knotting, dyeing, and weaving.
In 1929, Latif Karimov organised carpet weaving courses at a
carpet factory in Shusha. Furthermore, he expanded his activities
by creating similar courses in Guba and Baku.
Apart from carpets, Latif Karimov successfully designed
jewellery, wood carvings, and the interior of buildings.
His first personal exhibition (1954) displayed stunning carpets,
architectural decorations, wood carvings, porcelain vases,
jewellery, and graphic drawings.
Between 1961 and 1983, Karimov published a three-volume book on
the history, development, and structure of Azerbaijani carpets.
The book included the results of the carpet designer's 35 years
of research on oriental carpets and illustrated more than 1,300
varieties and elements of carpet ornaments.
This book immediately became a bestseller among many collectors
and specialists in oriental rugs. In 1983, the second and third
volumes of this book were published.
Karimov's enthusiasm and notable achievements led to the
establishment of the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum in 1967, the first
one of this kind in the world.
In 1991, the Carpet Museum was named after Latif Karimov. Over
14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets are on display at
the museum.
In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant
contribution to the popularisation and promotion of Azerbaijani
carpet weaving art.
Throughout his career, Karimov focused on reviving and
preserving ancient carpet patterns and motifs that were in danger
of being lost over time.
He delved into extensive research, studying historical
manuscripts and collaborating with renowned carpet experts and
historians. This dedication to understanding the roots of carpet
art allowed him to breathe new life into traditional designs,
ensuring their continuity for future generations.
Latif Karimov gave Azerbaijani carpets a second life in the true
sense of the word and did a great job of popularising them on a
global scale.
Karimov's loyalty and dedication to his vocation have not gone
unnoticed. He has received numerous awards and accolades throughout
his career, including the title of Honoured Art Worker of
Azerbaijan.
His magnificent carpets have been showcased in exhibitions and
museums around the world, further solidifying his status as a true
ambassador of Azerbaijani culture.
Today, Karimov's legacy lives on through the numerous students
he has mentored and inspired.
He has dedicated his time to teaching and passing on his
knowledge to future generations of carpet weavers, ensuring that
the art form continues to evolve.
