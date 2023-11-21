Israel summons its ambassador to South Africa

(MENAFN) Israel has summoned its ambassador to South Africa, Eli Belotserkovsky, for consultations amidst a diplomatic disagreement between the two nations over the Gaza conflict.



Last week, South Africa's ruling party expressed support for a motion to sever diplomatic ties with Israel and close its embassy in Pretoria.



The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Monday that "recent comments from South Africa" prompted Ambassador Belotserkovsky's departure from Pretoria.



This decision occurred shortly after South African Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced that Pretoria had urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by mid-December.



South Africa, a longstanding supporter of Palestinian sovereignty, has strongly opposed Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza. Local officials claim the campaign has resulted in the death of over 11,000 Palestinians. In October, Israel declared war on Hamas in response to an attack by the Palestinian militant group, resulting in an estimated 1,200 casualties.

MENAFN21112023000045015839ID1107465372