National Defence University Meets With Georgian Delegation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Representatives of the Defence Institution Building School of the Republic of Georgia and the participants of the Defence and Security Strategic Program attended the Military Administration Institute of the National Defence University, Azernews reports.

The guests were presented with a briefing on the history of the National Defence University, its educational system and teaching process, as well as scientific contributions.

The meeting with military education experts from Azerbaijan and Georgia discussed the current situation and development prospects of cooperation in the field of military education between the two countries, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

In the end, the sides exchanged presents, and a photo was taken.