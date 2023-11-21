National Defence University Meets With Georgian Delegation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Representatives of the Defence Institution Building School of
the Republic of Georgia and the participants of the Defence and
Security Strategic Program attended the Military Administration
Institute of the National Defence University, Azernews reports.
The guests were presented with a briefing on the history of the
National Defence University, its educational system and teaching
process, as well as scientific contributions.
The meeting with military education experts from Azerbaijan and
Georgia discussed the current situation and development prospects
of cooperation in the field of military education between the two
countries, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.
In the end, the sides exchanged presents, and a photo was
taken.
