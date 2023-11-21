Berlin Hosts Turkmen-German Business Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 21. The
Turkmen-German business forum, under the auspices of the German
Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, was held at the
Humboldt Carré Congress Center in Berlin on November 20 this year,
Trend reports.
The event was attended by more than 200 delegates representing
the business circles of the two countries, as well as the Chamber
of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and other state
institutions of the country.
On the sidelines of the business forum, a number of negotiations
were held between representatives of Turkmenistan with the
leadership of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic
Relations, major German companies, leading banks, and financial
institutions.
During the meetings, priority directions for Turkmenistan's
foreign economic strategy were discussed, in particular the
development of mutually beneficial partnerships with advanced
foreign financial and banking structures.
At the same time, the forum addressed the issues of studying the
world's best practices in the introduction of digital technologies,
electronic banking, and other relevant areas in this area.
Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between businessmen
from Germany and Turkmenistan is an important stage in
strengthening mutual economic ties. Entrepreneurs from both
countries are actively exploring opportunities for mutually
beneficial cooperation focused on the exchange of experience,
technological solutions, and the creation of new business
partnerships.
