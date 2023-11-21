President Of Moldova Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu has arrived in Ukraine's capital city.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

On Day of Dignity and Freedom, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska honored the memory of the activists who died during the Revolution of Dignity. The ceremony was also attended by the President of the Republic of Moldova.

Together with Maia Sandu, the presidential couple put remembrance candles at the cross on Heavenly Hundred Heroes Alley in Kyiv.

The participants paid tribute to the fallen activists near their portraits.

Bells rang in remembrance of the fallen participants of the Revolution of Dignity.

A reminder that, on November 21, Ukraine marks Day of Dignity and Freedom .

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine