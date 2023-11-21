Azerbaijani Ministry Of Justice Employees Awarded Higher Special Ranks - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding higher special ranks to employees of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Justice - Head of the Penitentiary Service Mirsaleh Seyidov was awarded the highest special rank of Major-General of Justice.

Head of the Main Department of Strategic Planning and Monitoring of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice Javid Huseynov was awarded the highest special title of State Counselor of Justice of III class.