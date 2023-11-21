Azerbaijani Ministry Of Justice Employees Awarded Higher Special Ranks - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding higher
special ranks to employees of the Ministry of Justice of
Azerbaijan.
According to the decree, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Justice
- Head of the Penitentiary Service Mirsaleh Seyidov was awarded the
highest special rank of Major-General of Justice.
Head of the Main Department of Strategic Planning and Monitoring
of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice Javid Huseynov was awarded the
highest special title of State Counselor of Justice of III
class.
MENAFN21112023000195011045ID1107463925
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.