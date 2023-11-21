Arabian Automobiles Renews Partnership with Shabab Al Ahli for the Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, 21st November 2023: Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AWRostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has announced its continued partnership with Shabab Al Ahli in its fourth consecutive year for the 2023-2024 season. Shabab Al Ahli’s remarkable title victory in the previous season, has set the stage for an exciting journey ahead.



To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony under the victorious slogan “We are the champions,” which set the stage for an exciting year ahead, took place in the presence of club representatives, including H.E. Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman; Khaled Abdel Wahid Al Rostamani, the Chairman and CEO of AW Rostamani Group; the Board Members of Shabab Al Ahli Club, H.E Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shanqiti and H.E Hesham Al Qassim, and Michel Ayat CEO of Arabian Automobiles.



Also in attendance were Dr. Khalid Al Zahed - Managing Director - Shabab Al Ahli Club and Majed Sultan – the Executive Director of Team Games Sector; Salah Yamout, COO of Nissan of Arabian Automobiles Company and Hussam Baghdadi, Senior Director of Arabian Automobiles Company.



At its core, the partnership with Shabab Al Ahli resonates with the vision of the Dubai government to position the emirate as a leading global sports destination. It is also a testament to Arabian Automobiles’ commitment to actively support various national initiatives and organizations, with a particular focus on youth and sports.







