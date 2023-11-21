Dubai's Maritime Heritage Highlighted At“Al Shindagha Days”

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) \r

\"Al Shindagha Days\" held by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) aims to highlight Emirati maritime heritage and the sea's influence on local life, as well as its beauty and history. The event will include a variety of events, historical performances, and interactive workshops that delve into the relationship between Dubai's residents and the sea as well as the nature of traditional handicrafts.\r

The festival, runs from November 24, 2023, to December 3, 2023, and includes a wide range of artistic performances, cultural events, and heritage exhibits that capture the essence of traditional Dubai life. It improves the public's understanding of Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood and its potential while strengthening the public's engagement with these components.\r

Participants in the \"Celebrating Our Culture of the Sea\" theme will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities that are influenced by regional crafts, such as pearl diving, boat construction, and weaving.\r

The audience will be able to learn about traditional boat-building methods, sails, ropes, how to make \"Gargour\" fishing nets, how to go pearl diving, and even have hands-on experience \"Burga Making\" through these workshops. They can also learn the techniques for creating henna, dukhoon, and incense.\r

The audience can enjoy a variety of interactive performances inspired by traditional coastal music, as well as folklore shows. Additionally, they can watch the interactive theatrical performance \u2018Stories of the Sea' lead by a group of local students.\r

