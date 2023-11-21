Trump congratulates Latin American peer on election triumph

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, former United States President Donald Trump has congratulated libertarian candidate Javier Milei on his victory in the Argentine presidential election. Milei, a self-described "anarcho-capitalist," has drawn comparisons to Trump for his outspoken personality and vocal critiques of Argentina's political establishment.



Milei secured a decisive win in the runoff election on Sunday, defeating Economy Minister Sergio Massa with nearly 56 percent of the vote compared to Massa's 44 percent. The victory, with an 11-point margin, defied pre-election polls that had suggested only a slight lead for Milei.



Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump expressed his pride in Milei's accomplishment, stating, "The whole world was watching! I am very proud of you. You will turn your Country around and truly Make Argentina Great Again!"



Both Milei and Trump entered politics as outsiders, pledging to dismantle the existing political establishment in their respective countries. The parallel between their approaches is evident in Milei's fiery speeches against Argentina's "political caste," mirroring Trump's critiques of the Washington, DC "swamp." Both leaders campaigned on promises to cut social spending, control inflation, and take a firm stance against China's increasing influence.



Describing himself as an "anarcho-capitalist," Milei has outlined ambitious plans, including the abolition of Argentina's central bank, the adoption of the United States dollar as the official currency, and the closure of more than half of the Argentine government's ministries.



Milei's victory marks the end of almost two decades of Peronist party rule, a left-wing political machine that has dominated Argentine politics, winning ten out of the 13 presidential elections in which it has been permitted to run since 1946. Over the past decade, Argentina has faced challenges such as soaring inflation reaching nearly 150 percent, an increase in the number of citizens living in poverty to 40 percent, and the peso falling to a record low against the United States dollar. The election outcome signals a significant shift in the country's political landscape and raises questions about the potential impact of Milei's policies on Argentina's future trajectory.



