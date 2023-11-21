Moehe, QU To Develop Islamic Education Curricula For Schools

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) and Qatar University (QU) have signed an agreement to develop a curriculum for Islamic education in public schools.

The two sides will collaborate to develop the curriculum for Islamic education through several fundamental stages, including the enhancement of the“The Student's Handbook” and“The Teacher's Guide” for all stages from grade 1 to 12.



'Qatar solidifies position as global tourism hub'

Education Minister launches National Science Research and Innovation Week Qatar strongly condemns Israeli shelling of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

Read Also

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi and QU President Dr. Omar bin Mohamed Al Ansari attended the signing ceremony.

The project will leverage the educational expertise of both parties in curriculum development. It was signed by MoEHE Undersecretary Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi and the QU President.

Under the agreement, a comprehensive training plan will be implemented to empower teachers to effectively deliver the developed curriculum. Teachers will also be trained on how to implement the Teacher's Guide, which will include the latest teaching strategies, educational methods, and supporting tools to assist teachers in delivering lessons in an exemplary manner.

This project represents a significant step in a continuously developing educational process, contributing to the enhancement of knowledge, skills development, instilling values in the younger generations, and aligning with successful educational practices at the regional and global levels.

Speaking at the event, Director of Curriculum and Learning Resources Department of MoEHE Dr. Abdullah Al Marri said the agreement is a result of continuous collaboration between the ministry and the university.

He said it reflects the joint efforts to enhance the curriculum through the utilisation of accumulated expertise from reliable partners at Qatar University and experts in our Qatari community, proud of its Islamic identity.

Dean of the QU College of Sharia and Islamic Studies and the Chairman of the Committee for Reviewing the Document of Standards and Learning Resources for Islamic Education Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al Ansari delivered a brief overview of the document and highlighted key aspects of improvement.

“This project opens up a new cultural horizon for the nation, where institutions collaborate to build their curricula and develop their personnel based on actual needs, guided by experts who belong to the same society and interact with its real issues,” Dr. Al Ansari added.

He said over the next five years, College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, in cooperation with the university's faculties, especially the College of Education, and under the supervision of the Curriculum Department, will write textbooks for Islamic education and implement them gradually, measure the impact of that application, and make the necessary amendments and adaptations as determined by the field.

During this work, he said, more than a thousand teachers will be trained on the sources of this material in its new form.