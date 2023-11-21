Ooredoo Displays Smart Solutions At Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo displayed an array of advanced smart technology solutions tailored especially for the healthcare sector at the 5th International Primary Health Care Conference in Doha.

The conference, organised by Qatar's Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), gathered over 1,000 health professionals from around the world, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait, as well as the UK and the US.

Ooredoo has been a long-standing partner of MoPH and provider to the healthcare sector in Qatar, offering quality fixed and mobile connectivity and ICT services, including cloud and data centre solutions, cybersecurity, and unified communication.

Among the exciting innovations at the convention was Ooredoo's latest smartwatches, which include custom solutions that health practitioners could sample and experience.

Crowd management and Air Quality developments were also areas of interest discussed among medical experts and corporations looking for facility-forward and logistical solutions.