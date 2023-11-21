Focusing On Green Finance And Governance, Exploring Future Cooperation And Development, SMU And RUC To Co-Host A Global Forum

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach - 17 November 2023 - On 21 November 2023, Singapore Management University (SMU) and Renmin University of China (RUC) will co-host a high-profile Global Forum on the theme of "Green Finance and Governance: From Commitments to Actions" at Culture Square, Haidian District, Beijing, China.



The Forum is supported by School of Finance, Renmin University of China (SFRUC) and China Financial Policy Research Centre (CFPRC) and co-organised by International Monetary Institute of Renmin University of China (IMI).



Focusing on the emerging field of Green Finance and Governance, the Forum will examine the significant commitments and substantive actions by governments, financial institutions and corporations in the Asian region in the face of environmental challenges. Experts and industry professionals from Singapore, China and other parts of the world will dissect the constantly- evolving landscape of Green Finance and Governance and explore ways to optimise collaboration between human expertise and sustainability efforts, fostering a world that is not only financially robust but also environmentally responsible.



The Forum will cover a wide range of topics, including how green finance can be used to create more sustainable and eco-friendly economies, how to create transparency and accountability in financial practices, and how to maintain the delicate balance between green objectives and economic stability, among other topics of interest to the industry. In addition, a panel discussion will be held on "Coordination Between ESG and Other Government Targets", aiming to help achieve better welfare for our economies.



RUC's leader (to be confirmed) and Prof Timothy Clark, SMU Provost, will deliver opening remarks in the first part of the Forum's programme.



In the keynote speech segment, senior experts from the Ecological Finance Research Centre of RUC, SMU Lee Kong Chian School of Business (LKCSB), BNP Paribas, and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) as well as related policy specialists will share their insights.



In the panel session, renowned professors from National Institute of Finance of RUC, SFRUC and Central University of Finance and Economics will discuss the future developments of the green finance sector with experts from SMU, RUC, Global Mangrove Trust, GREEEN and AIIB.



The Renmin University of China-Singapore Management University Global Forum will provide an authoritative and open exchange platform for Green Finance and Governance issues in Asia and the world, and promote cross-border cooperation and sustainable development.





Singapore Management University A premier university in Asia, the Singapore Management University (SMU) is internationally recognised for its world-class research and distinguished teaching. Established in 2000, SMU's mission is to generate with global impact and to produce broad-based, creative, and entrepreneurial leaders for the knowledge-based economy. SMU's education is known for its highly interactive, collaborative, and project-based approach to learning.

Home to over 12,000 students across undergraduate, postgraduate professional and postgraduate research programmes, SMU comprises eight schools:



Home to over 12,000 students across undergraduate, postgraduate professional and postgraduate research programmes, SMU comprises eight schools:





















SMU emphasises rigorous, high-impact, multi- and interdisciplinary research that addresses Asian issues of global relevance. members collaborate with leading international researchers and universities around the world, as well as with partners in the business community and public sector. SMU's city campus is a modern facility located in the heart of downtown Singapore, fostering strategic linkages with business, government, and the wider community.