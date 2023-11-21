Speaker Of Shura Council Discusses Bilateral Relations With Lebanese Caretaker Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met yesterday with Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade of the Republic of Lebanon H E Dr. Amin Salam, who is currently visiting the Country.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between Qatar and Lebanon and ways to support and develop them, especially in the parliamentary field, as well as discussing a number of topics of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti and a number of Their Excellencies members of the Council. On the Lebanese side, it was attended by members of the delegation accompanying the Minister, and the Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the Republic of Lebanon to Qatar Farah Berri.