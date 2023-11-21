Baku Hosting Second Day Of Non-Aligned Movement Conference

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Baku is hosting
the second day of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) conference on
"Advancement of Women's Rights and Empowerment" under the joint
organization of Azerbaijan (current NAM chair), Uganda, and
Uzbekistan (future NAM chairs), Trend reports.
The conference will discuss how to improve women's rights and
empower women inside the NAM, as well as the relevance of women's
roles in sustainable development, economic growth, peace, security,
and other sectors.
A total of about 60 delegations are taking part in the event,
including representatives of NAM member states as well as states
with observer status at the NAM, international organizations, and
high-ranking officials invited as special guests.
Azerbaijan has been leading the Non-Aligned Movement, the
largest international organization after the UN General Assembly,
since 2019. By a unanimous decision of the NAM member states, which
highly appreciated Azerbaijan's work during its chairmanship in the
organization, it was extended for another year.
President Ilham Aliyev's organization of a special session of
the UN General Assembly dedicated to fighting the pandemic,
combating graft nationalism, and adopting resolutions in this
direction is an indicator of Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship
of NAM. As a result of Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship, today
the Non-Aligned Movement is considered by the world as an example
of multilateralism.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107461917
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.