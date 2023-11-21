Kazakhstan, Hungary To Join Forces To Increase Mutual Trade

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21. Kazakhstan and
Hungary will join forces to increase mutual trade, Trend reports.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu,
and the Minister of Finance of Hungary, Mihály Varga, agreed on
this during the 6th meeting of the Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic
Council.
The parties talked about current bilateral concerns in the
political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian
areas.
The ministers agreed that trade and economic cooperation between
Kazakhstan and Hungary is the primary driver of the two countries'
strategic alliance. In this context, the parties agreed on the
importance of properly utilizing the potential of the
Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and
intensifying cooperation between Kazakhstani and Hungarian business
circles.
Murat Nurtleu emphasized the significance of taking real actions
to broaden the scope of collaboration between Astana and
Budapest.
In turn, Varga said that Hungary is a reliable partner for
Kazakhstan in the EU.
The parties also discussed issues of practical implementation of
the agreements reached during the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban to Kazakhstan. The ministers reached agreements to
join forces in implementing large joint projects, diversifying, and
increasing mutual trade. In turn, Kazakhstan confirmed its
intention to increase the range of export goods by 95 items in the
amount of about $700 million.
The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Hungary amounted to
$172 million in 2022. From January through October 2023, trade
turnover amounted to $140 million, which is 22 percent more than
the same period last year.
MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107461914
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.